Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd - ADR (CNTB) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) has been revised to 7.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 385.71% from the latest reported closing price of 1.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTB is 0.02%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 10,365K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,991K shares representing 12.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 1,125K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 650K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing a decrease of 58.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTB by 30.75% over the last quarter.

Ubs Oconnor holds 604K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTB by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 535K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing a decrease of 38.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTB by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from its T cell-driven research. Its lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα), which is a validated target for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. Its second lead product candidate is CBP-307, a modulator of a T cell receptor known as sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1).

