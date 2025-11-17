Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (CNTB) Price Target Increased by 11.59% to 7.78

The average one-year price target for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:CNTB) has been revised to $7.78 / share. This is an increase of 11.59% from the prior estimate of $6.97 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 266.86% from the latest reported closing price of $2.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTB is 0.11%, an increase of 45.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.46% to 1,644K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTB is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 1,268K shares.

Renaissance Technologies holds 158K shares.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 58K shares.

Koa Wealth Management holds 50K shares.

XTX Topco holds 24K shares.

