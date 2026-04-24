Connect Biopharma Advances Enrolment In Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT Trial For Asthma Drug Rademikibart

(RTTNews) - Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. (CNTB), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that it would be proceeding with enrolment for the Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT trial for Rademikibart in treating asthma and COPD, following a review by the independent data monitoring committee.

Rademikibart is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Ra). By blocking the T-helper 2 (Th2) inflammatory pathway, it can treat Th2 inflammatory diseases like atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

The independent data monitoring committee reviewed data based on a pre-specified interim analysis of efficacy and reported no safety concerns. The interim review came after treatment of a minimum of 50 patients, and at least 28 days of follow-up.

The company plans to release topline data by mid-2026 and will align with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Phase 3 clinical trial.

CNTB closed Thursday's trading at

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.