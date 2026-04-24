BioTech
CNTB

Connect Biopharma Advances Enrolment In Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT Trial For Asthma Drug Rademikibart

April 24, 2026 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. (CNTB), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that it would be proceeding with enrolment for the Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT trial for Rademikibart in treating asthma and COPD, following a review by the independent data monitoring committee.

Rademikibart is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Ra). By blocking the T-helper 2 (Th2) inflammatory pathway, it can treat Th2 inflammatory diseases like atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

The independent data monitoring committee reviewed data based on a pre-specified interim analysis of efficacy and reported no safety concerns. The interim review came after treatment of a minimum of 50 patients, and at least 28 days of follow-up.

The company plans to release topline data by mid-2026 and will align with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Phase 3 clinical trial.

CNTB closed Thursday's trading at

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.