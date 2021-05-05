Markets
Connect America.com To Acquire Aging And Caregiving Business From Royal Philips

(RTTNews) - Connect America.com, LLC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Aging and Caregiving business from Royal Philips (PHG). Financial terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Philips will maintain an equity stake in the company.

Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., Connect America is a provider of connected health solutions dedicated to improving access to care, safety, independence, and quality of life. Rockbridge Growth Equity remains the lead investor and will continue to provide strategic support for Connect America.

