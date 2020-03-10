CONMED Updates Q1 Guidance To Reflect Anticipated Impact Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corp. (CNMD) said, for the first-quarter, the company now expects organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 2% to 4%, revised from the prior guidance range of 5% to 6%. Adjusted net earnings per share growth rate will be in the mid-single digits compared to the prior guidance range of high-single digit to low-double digit growth.

The company said it will provide an update on the full-year guidance as part of the first quarter earnings release.

