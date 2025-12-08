CONMED Stock Falls as It Strategically Exits Gastroenterology Portfolio

CONMED CNMD recently announced its intention to exit its gastroenterology product lines, including an early conclusion of its distribution agreement with W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) for the VIABIL biliary stent, as part of a broader portfolio reshaping effort.

The company noted that the move is designed to sharpen its focus on core growth areas such as minimally invasive and orthopedic soft tissue surgery, enabling better resource allocation and a stronger long-term margin profile.

Likely Trend of CNMD Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares plunged more than 9% at Friday’s close. Year to date, shares have lost 41.5% against the industry’s 11% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 19.2% over the same period.

In the long run, the exit is expected to streamline CNMD’s portfolio, lift its consolidated gross margin profile, and free up capital for higher-return investments across its core surgical platforms. Management believes this sharper focus will strengthen competitive positioning, improve operating efficiency, and support more durable, margin-accretive growth over time.

CNMD currently has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion.

More on the Exit News

CONMED’s decision to exit its gastroenterology product portfolio marks a deliberate step in its broader portfolio optimization strategy. The company emphasized that narrowing its focus to minimally invasive surgery, smoke evacuation, and orthopedic soft tissue repair will allow it to channel resources into platforms where it sees higher innovation potential and stronger competitive positioning. Management highlighted the meaningful contributions of the gastroenterology team but noted that the shift is necessary to align the business with areas offering better long-term value creation.

As part of this transition, CONMED has also accelerated the conclusion of its distribution agreement with Gore for the VIABIL biliary stent. Although the agreement was originally set to run through 2026, the company will now exit on Jan. 1, 2026. This early wind-down reflects the outcome of a strategic review and enables a cleaner, more immediate realignment of the gastroenterology business. While financial details were not disclosed, CONMED noted that proceeds from the Gore transaction will support broader corporate priorities.

Financially, the gastroenterology product lines are expected to generate $90–$95 million in revenues in 2025 with gross margins of roughly 45%. The company anticipates earnings per share (EPS) dilution of 45–55 cents in 2026 due to the exit, but expects the move to improve its consolidated gross margin profile by about 80 basis points once fully completed. Importantly, CONMED reaffirmed its 2025 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, signaling no material near-term impact and maintaining investor confidence in its operational plans.

Looking ahead, the exit is likely to meaningfully reshape CONMED’s business mix, strengthen profitability, and enhance strategic flexibility. By shedding a lower-margin segment and focusing on categories with higher growth potential, the company aims to build a more scalable and resilient operating model.



CNMD's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

