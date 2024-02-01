Conmed Slips 11%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Thursday morning trade after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The company projected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, while analysts were looking for $0.9 per share.

currently, shares are at $84.64, down 11.46 percent from the previous close of $95.60 on a volume of 900,660.

