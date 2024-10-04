CONMED Sees Q3 Revenues A Tad Below Estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Announcing preliminary financial information for the third quarter on Friday, CONMED Corp. (CNMD) said it now expects revenue for the third quarter in the range of $315 million to $318 million and adjusted net earnings per share growth in excess of its previously provided guidance of 9% to 11%.

On average, eight analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share on revenues of $318.67 million for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CONMED said it will report full financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

