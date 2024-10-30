Conmed raises FY24 EPS view to $4.00-$4.05 from $3.95-$4.02

Consensus $3.99. Lowers FY24 revenue view to $1.30B-$1.305B from $1.305B-$1.315B, consensus $1.31B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CNMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.