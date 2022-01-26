CONMED Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corp. (CNMD) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.4 million or $0.75 per share, compared to net income of $24.1 million or $0.81 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter rose to $273.97 million from $252.83 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.06 per share on revenues of $278.76 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to full-year 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings of $3.60 to $3.85 per share and revenues of $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.74 per share on revenues of $1.11 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.