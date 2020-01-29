Markets
CNMD

Conmed Q4 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.9 million or $0.49 per share, down from $15.7 million or $0.54 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.90 per share, up from $0.73 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter sales rose to $264.9 million from $242.4 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.89 per share and revenues of $265.57 million.

Domestic revenue increased 13.8% year over year, while international revenue increased 4.4% as reported and 4.5% in constant currency.

The company expects 2020 organic constant currency sales growth between 7.0% and 7.5%. For the full year 2020, Conmed expects adjusted earnings of $3.08 to $3.13 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.03 per share for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular