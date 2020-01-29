Conmed Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.9 million or $0.49 per share, down from $15.7 million or $0.54 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.90 per share, up from $0.73 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter sales rose to $264.9 million from $242.4 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.89 per share and revenues of $265.57 million.

Domestic revenue increased 13.8% year over year, while international revenue increased 4.4% as reported and 4.5% in constant currency.

The company expects 2020 organic constant currency sales growth between 7.0% and 7.5%. For the full year 2020, Conmed expects adjusted earnings of $3.08 to $3.13 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.03 per share for the year.

