CONMED Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corp. (CNMD) reported that its net income for the third quarter ended September 30 declined to $6.85 million from $6.97 million in the prior year. Net earnings per share was $0.23, which was flat compared to last year.

Adjusted net earnings per share was $0.88 compared to adjusted net earnings per share of $0.62 in the third quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $237.8 million up 1.8% year over year as reported and in constant currency. Domestic revenue increased 4.7% year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $205.92 million for the quarter.

The company said it is unable to provide financial guidance at this time, due to the continued uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

