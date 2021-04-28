Markets
CNMD

CONMED Q1 Results Up; Raises FY21 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company CONMED Corp. (CNMD), on Wednesday posted first-quarter net income of $9.86 million or $0.31 per share, higher than $5.93 million or $0.20 per share reported in the previous-year quarter. Earnings, excluding one-time items, came in at $19.1 million or $0.63 per share, compared to $15 million or $0.51 per share in the same period last year. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude one-time items. Revenues for the quarter rose 8.7 percent to $232.7 million from $214.0 million in the year-ago period. Six analysts were looking for revenues of $217.0 million for the quarter. Looking ahead, on the basis of its first-quarter results, the company raised its full-year 2021 outlook and now expects revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.03 billion, compared to its earlier guidance of between $975 million and $1.02 billion. On average, six analysts expect the company to earn revenues of $997 million for 2021. The company now expects full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.05 to $3.20, higher than its earlier range of $2.85 to $3.05. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $2.94 in fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNMD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular