CONMED Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corp.(CNMD) reported first-quarter net income of $5.93 million or $0.20 per share up from $1.02 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings per share were $0.51 compared to $0.57 in the first quarter of 2019.

Sales of $214.0 million decreased 2.0% year over year as reported and 0.7% in constant currency. Acquisitions contributed approximately 290 basis points of growth.

Domestic revenue increased 1.6% year over year. International revenue decreased 6.1% as reported and 3.4% in constant currency.

