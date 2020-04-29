Markets
CNMD

CONMED Q1 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corp.(CNMD) reported first-quarter net income of $5.93 million or $0.20 per share up from $1.02 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings per share were $0.51 compared to $0.57 in the first quarter of 2019.

Sales of $214.0 million decreased 2.0% year over year as reported and 0.7% in constant currency. Acquisitions contributed approximately 290 basis points of growth.

Domestic revenue increased 1.6% year over year. International revenue decreased 6.1% as reported and 3.4% in constant currency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNMD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular