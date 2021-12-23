CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) jumps 3.6% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) which saw its share price drive 218% higher over five years. Meanwhile the share price is 3.6% higher than it was a week ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for CONMED investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, CONMED managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 26% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CNMD Earnings Per Share Growth December 23rd 2021

We know that CONMED has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think CONMED will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for CONMED the TSR over the last 5 years was 235%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CONMED shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 27% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CONMED (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

