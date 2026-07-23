CONMED Expands AirSeal Robotic Solution for da Vinci 5 Hex Cannula

CONMED CNMD recently announced that the FDA has expanded the indication for its AirSeal Robotic Solution to be used with Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG 8 mm hex cannulas on the da Vinci 5 (dV5) robotic surgery platform. Previously approved for Intuitive Surgical’s 8 mm round cannulas, the solution is now compatible across the full portfolio of the da Vinci X, da Vinci Xi and da Vinci 5 robotic systems.

Management noted that the expanded indication was supported by extensive engineering and technical compatibility testing conducted jointly with Intuitive Surgical. The company remains focused on providing surgeons and hospitals with compatibility data and clear product communication, helping them deliver high-quality patient care.

The expanded indication brings greater clarity on the integration of the AirSeal Robotic Solution with the da Vinci 5 platform, supporting efficient and consistent surgical workflows while contributing to positive patient outcomes. Management also expressed confidence that this achievement strengthens the long-term growth potential of CONMED’s AirSeal portfolio.

Likely Trend of CNMD Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, CNMD shares gained 0.3% at yesterday’s close. Year to date, the stock has risen 3.5% against the industry’s 2.2% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.3% in the same timeframe.

CONMED is well positioned to benefit from the expanded indication for its AirSeal Robotic Solution. Compatibility with the da Vinci 5 platform broadens the product’s addressable market and reinforces its value within robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries. As hospitals continue to adopt ISRG’s latest robotic platform and the company continues to expand in international markets, adoption of CONMED’s AirSeal is likely to be strengthened, which will drive growth for its surgical portfolio.

CNMD currently has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion.



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More on the News

The AirSeal Robotic Solution is an advanced insufflation system developed specifically for robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery. It combines an AirSeal Cannula Cap with AirSeal and a bifurcated tube set to deliver stable pneumoperitoneum, continuous smoke evacuation and low-pressure insufflation through robotic ports, eliminating the need for an accessory port. Unlike conventional insufflation systems that replenish carbon dioxide only after pressure drops, AirSeal maintains pressure, improving visualization and minimizing interruptions during surgery.

Its three-lumen design provides CO 2 insufflation, smoke evacuation and a regulated gas barrier that maintains consistent cavity pressure even during leaks or suction. By preserving visualization, minimizing pressure fluctuations and restoring pneumoperitoneum when disruptions occur, the system supports physiologic stability, enhances intraoperative efficiency and contributes to smoother patient recovery during minimally invasive robotic procedures.

The expanded indication strengthens AirSeal’s role in robotic surgery by enabling seamless integration with Intuitive Surgical’s latest system architecture while providing hospitals and surgeons with greater flexibility in using complementary technologies. Backed by more than 40 clinical studies, the system is designed to support low-pressure insufflation, helping improve patient outcomes, procedural efficiency and surgical performance.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Mordor Intelligence, the insufflation devices market is predicted to be valued at $3.28 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% through 2031.

Factors like the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in insufflation technology, rising volumes of bariatric and gynecologic procedures, integration with digital operating rooms, expanding ambulatory surgery infrastructure and a shift toward disposable insufflation consumables are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

CONMED recently appointed John E. Gallagher as its chief financial officer, effective July 15, 2026. He succeeds Todd Garner, who will remain associated with the company in an advisory role through Nov. 2, 2026. Gallagher brings nearly three decades of financial leadership experience across public healthcare and industrial companies, including Certara, Inc., Cue Health Inc. and Becton, Dickinson & Co.

In May, CONMED announced the appointment of seasoned healthcare executives Celine Martin and Jeff Mirviss to its board of directors, effective July 1, 2026. The move expands the board to nine members and strengthens governance with deep leadership expertise from Johnson & Johnson and Boston Scientific.

CONMED Corporation Price

CONMED Corporation price | CONMED Corporation Quote

CNMD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CONMED currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.4%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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CONMED Corporation (CNMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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