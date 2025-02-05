CONMED Earnings Results: $CNMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONMED ($CNMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, beating estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $345,940,000, missing estimates of $347,827,282 by $-1,887,282.
CONMED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of CONMED stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 427,670 shares (-78.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,758,026
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 320,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,053,452
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 232,473 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,719,458
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 224,428 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,140,861
- INVESCO LTD. removed 201,000 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,455,920
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 164,899 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,859,536
- M&G PLC removed 132,132 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,502,933
CONMED Government Contracts
We have seen $821,989 of award payments to $CNMD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4565229575!AIRSEAL CAPITAL: $213,960
- CONMED AIRSEAL PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE: $59,340
- AIRSEAL IFS, 110V: $53,490
- 4564129528!HELIXAR 120V,CART,M F/S,B F/S: $41,816
- ELECTROSURGICAL SMOKE EVACUATOR UNITS: $37,173
