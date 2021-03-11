CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that CNMD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNMD was $123.8, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.18 and a 228.73% increase over the 52 week low of $37.66.

CNMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Medtronic plc (MDT) and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR). CNMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CNMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.5%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNMD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 56.82% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of CNMD at 3.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.