CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CNMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that CNMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $136.93, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNMD was $136.93, representing a -13.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.11 and a 34.65% increase over the 52 week low of $101.69.

CNMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Medtronic plc (MDT) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). CNMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports CNMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.02%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cnmd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNMD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment (XHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 2.96% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of CNMD at 3.24%.

