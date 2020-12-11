CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that CNMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.76, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNMD was $103.76, representing a -8.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.26 and a 175.52% increase over the 52 week low of $37.66.

CNMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Medtronic plc (MDT) and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR). CNMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports CNMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.77%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNMD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 35.58% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of CNMD at 2.89%.

