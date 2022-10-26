Conmed Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $46.2 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $14.9 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $275.1 million from $248.8 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $46.2 Mln. vs. $14.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $275.1 Mln vs. $248.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.21 - $3.28 Full year revenue guidance: $1.100 - $1.115 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.