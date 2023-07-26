Conmed Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Conmed Corp. (CNMD):

Earnings: $13.73 million in Q2 vs. -$168.29 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.43 in Q2 vs. -$5.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.11 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.79 per share Revenue: $317.65 million in Q2 vs. $277.19 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $1.23B to $1.26B

