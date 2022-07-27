Conmed Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Conmed Corp. (CNMD):

Earnings: -$168.3 million in Q2 vs. $13.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.65 in Q2 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24.8 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $277.2 million in Q2 vs. $255.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40-$3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $1.095-1.140 bln

