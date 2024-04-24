Conmed Corp. Q1 Income Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $19.7 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $1.8 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $312.3 million from $295.5 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $19.7 Mln. vs. $1.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $312.3 Mln vs. $295.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1.330 - $1.355 bln

