Markets
CNMD

Conmed Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

July 30, 2025 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.42 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $29.98 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $35.61 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $342.35 million from $332.10 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.42 Mln. vs. $29.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $342.35 Mln vs. $332.10 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 to $4.55 Full year revenue guidance: $1.356 B to $1.378 B

The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted net earnings per share outlook to a range of $4.40 to $4.55 from the prior estimation of $4.31 to $4.46.

The company now projects full-year revenue to be between $1.356 billion and $1.378 billion, compared to the prior guidance $1.350 billion to $1.378 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.