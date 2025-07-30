Conmed Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.42 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $29.98 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $35.61 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $342.35 million from $332.10 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 to $4.55 Full year revenue guidance: $1.356 B to $1.378 B

The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted net earnings per share outlook to a range of $4.40 to $4.55 from the prior estimation of $4.31 to $4.46.

The company now projects full-year revenue to be between $1.356 billion and $1.378 billion, compared to the prior guidance $1.350 billion to $1.378 billion.

