Conmed Corp. Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.0 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $321.3 million from $312.3 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.0 Mln. vs. $19.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $321.3 Mln vs. $312.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 to $4.60 Full year revenue guidance: $1.350 - $1.378 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.