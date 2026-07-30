CONMED Corp Jumps On Q2 Results; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corp. (CNMD), a medical technology company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and lifted its financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Following the news, CNMD is up over 6% in the premarket.

CONMED offers orthopaedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Argo Knotless Suture Anchors to aid orthopaedic surgeons in the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter, net income increased to $23.07 million or $0.77 per share from $21.42 million or $0.69 per share in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose to $343.49 million from $342.35 million in the prior year.

Orthopaedic surgery-based sales improved 8.2% to $152.3 million from $140.78 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, general surgery-based revenue slipped 5.2% to $191.2 million from $201.6 million in the prior year.

2026 Guidance

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company has raised the net sales guidance and now expects it to be in the range of $1,358 million and $1,373 million, compared to $1,350 million and $ 1,375 million viewed earlier.

Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected in the range of $4.48 and $4.60, compared to $4.40 and $4.45 expected earlier.

"We delivered a strong second quarter, with organic constant currency net sales growth and adjusted diluted EPS that exceeded our stated expectations," said Patrick J. Beyer, CONMED's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Stock Performance

CNMD has traded between $31.44 and $56.64 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $43.21, down 2.35%.

In the pre-market, CNMD is up 6.46% at $46.

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