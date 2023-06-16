CONMED (CNMD) Stock Hits 52-Week High: Will It Continue?

CONMED Corporation CNMD is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its broad product spectrum. The optimism, led by the solid first-quarter 2023 performance and a potential General Surgery, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds from regulatory requirements and data security threats persist.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has gained 53.5% compared with the industry’s 19.6% growth. The S&P 500 Index rose 19% during the same time frame.

CONMED, a renowned global medical products manufacturer specializing in surgical instruments and devices, has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion. The company projects 18% growth over the next five years and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in another, delivering a negative average surprise of 10.54%.

Despite mixed performance in the last four quarters, CNMD’s shares have risen more than 50% in the past year. A potential rise in demand for surgeries and a broad spectrum of products are likely to drive its share prices higher.

The company reached a new 52-week high in the past few trading session. This, along with a favorable Zacks Rank, makes CONMED a good bet for investors.

Let’s delve deeper.

Potential in General Surgery: The segment consists of a complete line of endo-mechanical instrumentation for minimally invasive laparoscopic and gastrointestinal procedures, a line of cardiac monitoring products as well as electrosurgical generators and related instruments.

CONMED’s unique products and solutions within this segment have been providing a competitive edge in the MedTech space. One of these products, the Anchor Tissue Retrieval bag, deserves a special mention. It is one of the major platforms in the company’s specimen bag portfolio.

Broad Product Spectrum: CONMED offers a broad line of surgical products, which includes several new devices in the Orthopedic, Laparoscopic, Robotic, Open Surgery, Gastroenterology, Pulmonary and Cardiology sections.

Products like Hi-Fi Tape and Hi-Fi suture interface are a critical component of repair security in the rotator cuff repair space.

Other notable offerings include the MicroFree platform in Orthopedics, the TruShot, the Y-Knot Pro and the CRYSTALVIEW Pump. The Anchor Tissue Retrieval bag is a unique product under the General Surgery arm.

Solid Recurring Revenue Base: Approximately 80% of CONMED’s revenues are recurring and derived from the sale of disposable single-use products. The remaining 20% comes from sales of capital equipment such as powered drills and saws for surgery, electrosurgical generators, video-imaging cameras, fluid control systems and surgical hand-pieces, thereby creating demand for complementary single-use items.

Hospitals and clinics are expanding the use of single-use, disposable products. This endeavor is aimed at reducing expenses related to sterilizing surgical instruments and products following surgery.

CONMED’s revenues totaled $295.5 million in first-quarter 2023, up 21.9% year over year. Additional sales from newly-acquired businesses contributed approximately 570 basis points of growth.

Using one-time disposable products also lowers the risk of patient infection and reduces post-operative care cost, which is no longer covered by Medicare.

Downsides

Regulatory Requirements: Substantially, all CONMED products are classified as class II medical devices, subject to regulations of numerous agencies and legislative bodies worldwide. As a manufacturer of medical devices, the company’s manufacturing processes and facilities are subject to on-site inspection and constant review by the FDA for compliance with the Quality System Regulations.

Dismal margins: Although CONMED recorded strong growth across all segments in the first quarter, inflationary pressures continued hurting margins. Gross margin declined 350 basis points to 52.6%. During the reported quarter, the company recorded a year-over-year decline of 43.3% in operating income. Higher costs and expenses are likely to continue for the rest of 2023.

CONMED Corporation Price

CONMED Corporation price | CONMED Corporation Quote

Estimate Trend

CONMED is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2023. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has improved 3% to $3.31 per share.

The consensus mark for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $305.9 million, indicating a 10.4% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical Services WST, Merit Medical Systems MMSI and Dentsply Sirona XRAY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.3%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 13.61%.

WST’s shares haverisen 27.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.6% growth.

Merit Medical Systems has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.22%.

The company’s shares have risen 58.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.6% growth.

Dentsply Sirona has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.1%. XRAY delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.47%.

The company’s shares have risen 8.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.6% growth.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.