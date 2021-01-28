CONMED (CNMD) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

CONMED Corporation CNMD reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 84 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 7.7%. However, the bottom line fell 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.



For the full-year 2020, the company reported adjusted EPS of $2.18, down 17.4% from 2019. Nonetheless, the figure outpaced the consensus mark by 2.8%.

Revenue Details

The New York-based medical products manufacturer reported revenues of $252.8 million, down 4.5% year over year on a reported basis and 5.2% at constant currency (cc). The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

For the full-year 2020, the company delivered revenues of $862.5 million, down 9.7% from the previous year on a reported basis and 9.3% at cc. Further, the figure missed the consensus mark by 1.2%.

Segment Details

Orthopedic Surgery



Revenues at the segment totaled $112.7 million, down 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

On the domestic and international front, Orthopedics revenues fell 12.3% and 6.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



General Surgery



Revenues at the segment amounted to $140.1 million, down 0.7% year over year.

Domestically, General Surgery sales rose 5.3% year over year, while international sales declined 12.8%.

Sales by Geography

In the reported quarter, sales in the United States amounted to $141.6 million, down 0.7% year over year. International sales declined 9.2% to $111.2 million.

Margins

Gross profit in the quarter totaled $135.5 million, down 4.6% year over year. Per management, gross margin was 53.6%, flat year over year.



Operating profit amounted to $24.7 million, down 11.4%. Operating margin came in at 9.8%, down 70 basis points (bps).

2021 Guidance

Adjusted EPS is projected in the range of $2.85 to $3.05. Revenues are anticipated between $975 million and $1.02 billion.

Wrapping Up

CONMED exited the fourth quarter on a mixed note. Nonetheless, per management, the company displayed strength and agility despite a tough fourth-quarter operating environment resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 impact on its customers’ surgical procedure volumes.



However, the company witnessed weak performance across its Orthopedic and General Surgery units. Decline of overall international sales in the quarter remains a concern. Additionally, CONMED operates in a highly-competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business.

Zacks Rank

CONMED currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

