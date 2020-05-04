CONMED (CNMD) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CONMED Corporation CNMD reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 15.9%. However, the bottom line declined 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The New York-based medical products manufacturer reported revenues of $214 million, down 2% on a year-over-year basis and 0.7% at constant currency (cc). Nonetheless, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%.
Segment Details
Orthopedic Surgery
Revenues in the segment totaled $99.3 million, down 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.
On a domestic and on international basis Orthopedics revenues fell 18.2% and 8.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
General Surgery
Revenues in the segment amounted to $114.7 million, up 9.2% year over year.
Domestically, General Surgery sales improved 14% year over year but international sales declined 0.8%.
CONMED Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
CONMED Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CONMED Corporation Quote
Sales by Geography
In the reported quarter, sales in the United States amounted to $118.8 million, up 1.5% year over year. International sales declined 6.1% to $95.2 million.
Margins
Gross profit in the quarter totaled $119.1 million, down 1.9% year over year. Per management, adjusted gross margin was 55.7%, contracting 10 bps.
Operating income came in at $13.2 million, up 13.2% year over year. Operating margin was 6.2%, up 90 bps year over year.
Financial Condition
Cash flow from operations for the three months ended Mar 31, 2020, was 3.7 million compared with ($3.9) million at the year-end 2019.
As of Mar 31, 2020, long-term debt at the end of the year was $772.6 million, up 2.3% sequentially.
2020 Guidance
Due to the uncertainty surrounding the extent and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, management has decided to withdraw its previously announced 2020 guidance. It further added that it cannot furnish a reliable outlook at this moment.
Wrapping Up
CONMED exited the first quarter on a solid note, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective estimates. The company’s core unit — General Surgery — continues to drive the top line. Expansion in margins is a positive.
The company generated around $6.2 million of sales from the Buffalo Filter buyout between Jan 1 and Feb 11.
Meanwhile, the company’s high long-term debt remains a concern. Further, its Orthopedic Surgery unit exhibited weak performance in the quarter under review. The company also witnessed a decline in international sales in the quarter. Additionally, CONMED operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business.
Zacks Rank
CONMED currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.