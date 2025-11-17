CONMED (CNMD) Price Target Decreased by 12.55% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) has been revised to $55.08 / share. This is a decrease of 12.55% from the prior estimate of $62.98 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.02% from the latest reported closing price of $42.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in CONMED. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNMD is 0.12%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 47,633K shares. The put/call ratio of CNMD is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,799K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 14.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,843K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,735K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 16.15% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,492K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares , representing an increase of 32.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 30.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,487K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.