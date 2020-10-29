CONMED (CNMD) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

CONMED Corporation CNMD reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, up from year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS by 41.9%. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by a massive 252%.

The New York-based medical products manufacturer reported revenues of $237.8 million, up 1.8% year over year, both on a reported basis and at constant currency (cc). Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.1%.

Segment Details

Orthopedic Surgery

Revenues at the segment totaled $102.2 million, down 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

On the domestic and international front, Orthopedics revenues fell 8.5% and 6.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

General Surgery

Revenues at the segment amounted to $135.6 million, up 10% year over year.

Domestically, General Surgery sales rose 11.3% year over year and international sales grew 7.3%.

Sales by Geography

In the reported quarter, sales in the United States amounted to $134.2 million, up 4.7% year over year. International sales declined 1.7% to $103.6 million.

Margins

Gross profit in the quarter totaled $133.7 million, up 2.8% year over year. Per management, gross margin was 56.2%, expanding 51 bps.

Adjusted operating profit came in at $29.4 million, up 40.3%. Adjusted operating margin came at 12.4%, up 339 bps.

2020 Guidance

Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the extent and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, management is unable to issue any guidance at this moment.

Wrapping Up

CONMED exited the third quarter on a strong note. Moreover, the company witnessed sustained favorable momentum within its business in spite of the ongoing geographic variability in procedure volumes due to pandemic-induced disruptions. Also, the company’s General Surgery unit witnessed growth in revenues in the quarter. Expansion of both margins and growth in overall domestic sales are impressive as well.

However, the company witnessed a decline in its Orthopedic Surgery unit. Decline of overall international sales in the quarter is worrisome. Additionally, CONMED operates in a highly-competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business.

Zacks Rank

CONMED currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

