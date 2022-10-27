CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q3 Earnings & Lower 2022 View

CONMED Corporation CNMD delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.48 compared to earnings of 47 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in Detail

CONMED’s third-quarter revenues were $275.1 million, up 10.6% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.

At the constant exchange rate (“CER”), revenues increased 12.1%.

Segment Details

Revenues in the Orthopedic Surgery segment totaled $118.6 million, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis. At CER, revenues increased 14%.

Orthopedics revenues improved 20.4% on a reported basis on the domestic front while gaining 7.6% (up 10.4% at CER) from the prior-year quarter’s levels on the international front.

Revenues in the General Surgery segment amounted to $156.5 million, up 9.4% year over year on a reported basis and 10.7% at CER.

Domestically, General Surgery sales increased 11.8% year over year, while international sales advanced 4% on a reported basis (up 8.5% at CER).

Sales by Geography

In the reported quarter, sales in the United States amounted to $155.7 million, up 14.2% year over year. International sales were $119.4 million, up 6.2% year over year on a reported basis and 17.2% at CER.

Margins

In the quarter under review, CONMED’s gross profit rose 6.5% to $151.6 million. The gross margin declined 210 basis points (bps) to 55.1%.

Selling & administrative expenses increased 9.4% to $114.6 million. Research and development expenses rose 17.8% year over year to $12.8 million.

Operating profit totaled $24.2 million, down 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The operating margin declined 190 bps to 8.8%.

2022 Guidance Revised

CONMED tightened its guidance for revenues and lowered the same for adjusted earnings in 2022, reflecting the anticipated negative impact of foreign currency movement.

The company now projects full-year 2022 revenues in the range of $1.1-$1.115 billion (the previous guidance was $1.095-$1.14 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.12 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is now expected in the range of $3.21-$3.28 (down from the previously projected band of $3.25-$3.45). The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $3.29.

Shares of CONMED were down 4.1% during after-hours trading on Oct 26, following the weaker third-quarter revenues and guidance for 2022. The company’s shares have declined 41.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s fall of 16.7%.



Our Take

CONMED exited the third quarter with a strong segmental performance. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. The company witnessed strong performances across its Orthopedic and General Surgery units. It saw sales growth in both its domestic and overseas markets. Expansion of both gross and operating margins bodes well for the stock.

Meanwhile, the continued inflationary and supply chain challenges in the third quarter do not augur well. The unfavorable currency movement is expected to have a negative impact of 150-180 bps on full-year revenue growth. CONMED operates in a highly-competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business, which raises further apprehension.

