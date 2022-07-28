CONMED (CNMD) Down on In-Line Q2 Earnings & Lower 2022 View

CONMED Corporation CNMD reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 7% from the year-ago quarter.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.41 against earnings of 41 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The significant decline in GAAP EPS was primarily due to the extinguishment of most of the 2024 convertible notes.

Revenues in Detail

CONMED’s second-quarter revenues were $277.2 million, up 8.6% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

At the constant exchange rate (CER), revenues increased 9.8%.

Segment Details

Revenues at the Orthopedic Surgery segment totaled $120.2 million, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis. At CER, revenues increased 12.7%.

Orthopedics revenues declined 0.8% on a reported basis on the domestic front while gaining 18.8% (up 20.7% at CER) from the prior-year levels on the international front.

Revenues at the General Surgery segment amounted to $157 million, up 6.6% year over year on a reported basis and 7.7% at CER.

Domestically, General Surgery sales increased 5.7% year over year, while international sales advanced 8.6% on a reported basis (up 12% at CER).

Sales by Geography

In the reported quarter, sales in the United States amounted to $149.2 million, up 3.9% year over year. International sales were $128 million, up 14.7% year over year on a reported basis and 17.2% at CER.

Margins

In the quarter under review, CONMED’s gross profit rose 7.3% to $151.8 million. The gross margin declined 60 basis points (bps) to 54.8%. The gross margin was hurt by ongoing inflationary or supply chain challenges.

Selling & administrative expenses increased 10.9% to $115.8 million. Research and development expenses rose 1.5% year over year to $11.5 million.

Operating profit totaled $24.5 million, reflecting a decline of 4.9% from the prior-year quarter. The operating margin declined 130 bps to 8.8%.

2022 Guidance Revised

CONMED lowered its guidance for revenues and adjusted earnings in 2022, reflecting the anticipated negative impact of foreign currency movement.

The company now projects full-year 2022 revenues in the range of $1.095 billion to $1.14 billion (down from the previously guided range of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.12 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is now expected in the range of $3.40 to $3.55 (down from the previously projected band of $3.50 to $3.65). The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $3.51.

Shares of CONMED were down 8.6% during after-hours trading on Jul 27, following the weaker guidance for 2022. The company’s shares have declined 26.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 14.4%.



Our Take

CONMED exited the second quarter with a strong segmental performance. While earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. The company witnessed strong performances across its Orthopedic and General Surgery units. It saw sales growth in both its domestic and overseas markets. Expansion of both gross and operating margins bodes well for the stock.

Meanwhile, the continued inflationary and supply chain challenges in the second quarter do not augur well. The unfavorable currency movement is expected to have a negative impact of 100 to 150 bps on full-year revenue growth. CONMED operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business, which raises further apprehension.

