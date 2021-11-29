CONMED Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CNMD

In trading on Monday, shares of CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $134.27, changing hands as low as $133.13 per share. CONMED Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNMD's low point in its 52 week range is $97.95 per share, with $159.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.48.

