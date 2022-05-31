Markets
CNMD

CONMED Announces Private Offering Of $600 Mln Senior Notes; Shares Down 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Tuesday announced that it intends to offer $600 million worth convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. Shares of the company slipped 7% following the news.

CONMED expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $100 million of notes.

CONMED plans to use a portion of the remaining proceeds offering to repurchase or exchange a portion of its 2.625% convertible senior notes due 2024. CONMED will also use the proceeds to pay a portion of the cash consideration for its recently announced acquisition of In2Bones Global, Inc. and to repay a portion of indebtedness outstanding under its credit facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular