Conmed Announces Executive Transition and New Officer Compensation

Terence M. Berge, VP and Corporate Controller of CONMED Corporation, is set to retire on June 30, 2024, and will transition into a Special Advisor role from July 1. Eric B. Staves, with extensive financial experience and a background in PricewaterhouseCoopers, has been promoted to take over Berge’s position. Staves is well-qualified, holding CPA certification and relevant degrees, and his appointment involves no conflicts of interest. Additionally, he will receive 3,000 restricted stock units as part of his promotion.

