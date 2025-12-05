Conifex Timber (TSX:CFF) Price Target Decreased by 46.67% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Conifex Timber (TSX:CFF) has been revised to $0.41 / share. This is a decrease of 46.67% from the prior estimate of $0.76 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 270.91% from the latest reported closing price of $0.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conifex Timber. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFF is 0.02%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 2,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 2,347K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFF by 22.28% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFF by 7.25% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

