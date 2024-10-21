News & Insights

Conifex Timber to Announce Q3 2024 Results

October 21, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) has released an update.

Conifex Timber Inc. is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 12, with a subsequent conference call scheduled for November 13 to discuss the results. The company engages in various forestry-related activities and sells lumber products in North America and Japan, while also producing bioenergy in British Columbia.

