Conifer Management, L.L.C. Now Owns 4.32% of International Money Express (IMXI)

Fintel reports that Conifer Management, L.L.C. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.60MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 4.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.00MM shares and 5.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.08% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Money Express is $27.54. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.08% from its latest reported closing price of $24.14.

The projected annual revenue for International Money Express is $680MM, an increase of 30.95%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, an increase of 28.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Money Express. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMXI is 0.38%, an increase of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 35,326K shares. The put/call ratio of IMXI is 6.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Advisory holds 1,450K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,327K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,277K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,034K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Steamboat Capital Partners holds 1,001K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 57.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 3.53% over the last quarter.

International Money Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Money Express, Inc. provides a platform for the electronic movement of money and data from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and other money processing services to customers through a network of sending and paying agents, as well as online.

