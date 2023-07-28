News & Insights

Conifer Holdings Expects To Post Loss In Q2

July 28, 2023

(RTTNews) - Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Friday announced that it expects catastrophe loss of about $5.4 million in the second quarter.

The company said that these losses stemmed predominantly from the multiple convection storms that largely impacted Oklahoma and Texas in the second quarter.

As a result, the Company expects to post a net loss of approximately $4.7 million in the period.

Excluding the impact of these storm-related losses, in the second quarter of 2023, the company estimates it would have posted net income of approximately $700,000.

