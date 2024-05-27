Conico Ltd Extends Securities Offering

Conico Limited (AU:CNJ) has released an update.

Conico Ltd has announced an extension to its proposed non-renounceable securities offering, as per their latest update to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company, which operates under the issuer code CNJ, is aiming for the quotation of these securities on the ASX following their issue under the terms set out by the ASX Listing Rules. This move comes as an amendment to their previous announcement made on 21st May 2024.

