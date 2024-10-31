News & Insights

Stocks

Conico Ltd Explores Enhancements at Mt Thirsty Project

October 31, 2024

Conico Limited (AU:CNJ) has released an update.

Conico Ltd’s latest quarterly report highlights ongoing exploration efforts at the Mt Thirsty Project in Western Australia, a joint venture with Horizon Minerals. The project, which holds significant resources of cobalt, nickel, and manganese, is exploring strategic options including further drilling and the potential production of high-value Precursor Cathode Active Material (pCAM) for lithium-ion batteries. These developments could significantly enhance the project’s economic viability.

