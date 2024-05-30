Coniagas Ramps Up EV Metal Supply Efforts

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc (TSE:COS) has released an update.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. has reported promising initial results from its exploration of offshore copper and cobalt stockpiles, which could significantly contribute to the North American electric vehicle (EV) industry supply chain. With initial assays indicating high-grade materials, the strategic positioning of their Quebec production facility aims to tap into the province’s infrastructure and reduce reliance on dominant foreign energy manufacturing sectors. The company’s initiative is expected to enhance local production, offering a sustainable and secure alternative to the current market heavily influenced by China.

