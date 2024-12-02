News & Insights

Congyu Intelligent Announces Director Resignation

December 02, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (HK:0875) has released an update.

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Han Xiuhong as a non-executive director due to personal commitments. Her departure from the board, effective November 30, 2024, comes without any disagreements, and the board expressed gratitude for her contributions. The board now consists of five directors, including both executive and independent non-executive members.

