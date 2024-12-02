Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Unveils Board Structure

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (HK:0875) has released an update.

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited, formerly known as China Finance Investment Holdings Limited, has announced its board of directors and their roles. The board includes Executive Director Mr. Lin Yuhao, who also serves as Chairman and Co-CEO, alongside Ms. Wang Hui and three independent non-executive directors. The company has structured its governance through four committees, each managed by different directors.

