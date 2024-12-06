Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Announces Business Location Change

News & Insights

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (HK:0875) has released an update.

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective December 6, 2024. The company, formerly known as China Finance Investment Holdings Limited, will operate from a new location in Kowloon while retaining the same contact details. This move may interest investors following the company’s strategic developments in the Hong Kong market.

