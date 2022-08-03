Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car crash, local media outlet reports

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lawmaker Jackie Walorski, who represents Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon, WNDU, an NBC affiliate in Indiana, posted on Twitter.

Walorski's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.