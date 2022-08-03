US Markets

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car crash, local media outlet reports

Rami Ayyub Reuters
Lawmaker Jackie Walorski, who represents Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon, WNDU, an NBC affiliate in Indiana, posted on Twitter.

Walorski's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

