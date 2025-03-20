Congressmember Tina Smith's New Portfolio Holdings

Quiver's Tina Smith Strategy is an automated trading strategy that tracks the performance of stocks that are being held by U.S. Congressmember Tina Smith (or their family).



This strategy is rebalanced when new trades or annual reports are reported. The strategy has returned 9.88% CAGR since inception, with a 4.77% return over the past week, -8.69% return over the past month, and 2.60% return over the past year.

Here is the latest update to the Quiver Tina Smith Strategy:

PODD: 28.41% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +24.08% change to its position in PODD since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PODD ticker page for more data.

DXCM: 15.81% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +7.07% change to its position in DXCM since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DXCM ticker page for more data.

AORT: 12.15% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a -8.29% change to its position in AORT since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AORT ticker page for more data.

TCMD: 10.59% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a -20.66% change to its position in TCMD since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TCMD ticker page for more data.

USB: 10.39% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.48% change to its position in USB since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $USB ticker page for more data.

HBAN: 7.76% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a -13.37% change to its position in HBAN since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBAN ticker page for more data.

MMM: 4.66% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +3.42% change to its position in MMM since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MMM ticker page for more data.

MMC: 3.34% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +2.76% change to its position in MMC since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MMC ticker page for more data.

YUM: 3.30% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +2.46% change to its position in YUM since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $YUM ticker page for more data.

FIS: 1.47% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.67% change to its position in FIS since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FIS ticker page for more data.

JNJ: 1.26% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.94% change to its position in JNJ since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JNJ ticker page for more data.

BSX: 0.50% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.30% change to its position in BSX since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BSX ticker page for more data.

FNF: 0.38% position

The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.14% change to its position in FNF since the last rebalance.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FNF ticker page for more data.

For more details on the Quiver Tina Smith strategy, visit www.quiverquant.com/strategies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.