Congressmember Tina Smith's New Portfolio Holdings

March 20, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

Quiver's Tina Smith Strategy is an automated trading strategy that tracks the performance of stocks that are being held by U.S. Congressmember Tina Smith (or their family).

This strategy is rebalanced when new trades or annual reports are reported. The strategy has returned 9.88% CAGR since inception, with a 4.77% return over the past week, -8.69% return over the past month, and 2.60% return over the past year.

Here is the latest update to the Quiver Tina Smith Strategy:

PODD: 28.41% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +24.08% change to its position in PODD since the last rebalance.
DXCM: 15.81% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +7.07% change to its position in DXCM since the last rebalance.
AORT: 12.15% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a -8.29% change to its position in AORT since the last rebalance.
TCMD: 10.59% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a -20.66% change to its position in TCMD since the last rebalance.
USB: 10.39% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.48% change to its position in USB since the last rebalance.
HBAN: 7.76% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a -13.37% change to its position in HBAN since the last rebalance.
MMM: 4.66% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +3.42% change to its position in MMM since the last rebalance.
MMC: 3.34% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +2.76% change to its position in MMC since the last rebalance.
YUM: 3.30% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +2.46% change to its position in YUM since the last rebalance.
FIS: 1.47% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.67% change to its position in FIS since the last rebalance.
JNJ: 1.26% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.94% change to its position in JNJ since the last rebalance.
BSX: 0.50% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.30% change to its position in BSX since the last rebalance.
FNF: 0.38% position
The Tina Smith Strategy has made a +0.14% change to its position in FNF since the last rebalance.
For more details on the Quiver Tina Smith strategy, visit www.quiverquant.com/strategies.


