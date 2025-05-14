Congressmember Sheldon Whitehouse's New Portfolio Holdings

Quiver's Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy is an automated trading strategy that tracks the performance of stocks that are being held by U.S. Congressmember Sheldon Whitehouse (or their family).



This strategy is rebalanced when new trades or annual reports are reported. The strategy has returned 17.36% CAGR since inception, with a 6.19% return over the past week, 10.31% return over the past month, and 18.17% return over the past year.

Here is the latest update to the Quiver Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy:

NVDA: 21.84% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -5.19% change to its position in NVDA since the last rebalance.

AAPL: 10.71% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +2.40% change to its position in AAPL since the last rebalance.

MSFT: 8.88% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +5.62% change to its position in MSFT since the last rebalance.

AMZN: 4.77% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +1.05% change to its position in AMZN since the last rebalance.

GOOGL: 3.93% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.12% change to its position in GOOGL since the last rebalance.

NFLX: 3.89% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +3.32% change to its position in NFLX since the last rebalance.

HD: 3.31% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +1.84% change to its position in HD since the last rebalance.

V: 2.99% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +1.61% change to its position in V since the last rebalance.

LRCX: 2.68% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -2.51% change to its position in LRCX since the last rebalance.

GS: 2.30% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +1.67% change to its position in GS since the last rebalance.

WMT: 2.13% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -1.53% change to its position in WMT since the last rebalance.

JPM: 1.84% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.69% change to its position in JPM since the last rebalance.

PG: 1.80% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.08% change to its position in PG since the last rebalance.

PANW: 1.52% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.21% change to its position in PANW since the last rebalance.

DHR: 1.20% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.20% change to its position in DHR since the last rebalance.

UNH: 0.96% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.47% change to its position in UNH since the last rebalance.

TMO: 0.95% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.58% change to its position in TMO since the last rebalance.

META: 0.93% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.70% change to its position in META since the last rebalance.

KO: 0.91% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -1.26% change to its position in KO since the last rebalance.

QQQ: 0.89% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.61% change to its position in QQQ since the last rebalance.

MCHP: 0.83% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -1.38% change to its position in MCHP since the last rebalance.

BAC: 0.82% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -2.24% change to its position in BAC since the last rebalance.

VDC: 0.82% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.19% change to its position in VDC since the last rebalance.

AXP: 0.82% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.37% change to its position in AXP since the last rebalance.

AMGN: 0.80% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.31% change to its position in AMGN since the last rebalance.

ORCL: 0.78% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.01% change to its position in ORCL since the last rebalance.

ADI: 0.76% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.21% change to its position in ADI since the last rebalance.

RTX: 0.75% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.19% change to its position in RTX since the last rebalance.

XLI: 0.75% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.13% change to its position in XLI since the last rebalance.

PEP: 0.74% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.20% change to its position in PEP since the last rebalance.

VFH: 0.74% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.25% change to its position in VFH since the last rebalance.

HON: 0.71% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.17% change to its position in HON since the last rebalance.

VZ: 0.70% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -1.99% change to its position in VZ since the last rebalance.

NKE: 0.68% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -1.13% change to its position in NKE since the last rebalance.

XLF: 0.67% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -1.50% change to its position in XLF since the last rebalance.

VYM: 0.64% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.18% change to its position in VYM since the last rebalance.

LLY: 0.61% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.48% change to its position in LLY since the last rebalance.

JEPI: 0.61% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -1.18% change to its position in JEPI since the last rebalance.

VGT: 0.55% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.40% change to its position in VGT since the last rebalance.

VOO: 0.54% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.38% change to its position in VOO since the last rebalance.

LOW: 0.53% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.15% change to its position in LOW since the last rebalance.

XLV: 0.53% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.13% change to its position in XLV since the last rebalance.

IHI: 0.50% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.83% change to its position in IHI since the last rebalance.

UNP: 0.48% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.13% change to its position in UNP since the last rebalance.

MA: 0.47% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.33% change to its position in MA since the last rebalance.

LMT: 0.45% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.29% change to its position in LMT since the last rebalance.

CIBR: 0.43% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.57% change to its position in CIBR since the last rebalance.

CVS: 0.41% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.69% change to its position in CVS since the last rebalance.

ELV: 0.40% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.23% change to its position in ELV since the last rebalance.

MCD: 0.40% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.18% change to its position in MCD since the last rebalance.

VIG: 0.38% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.06% change to its position in VIG since the last rebalance.

IAU: 0.33% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.58% change to its position in IAU since the last rebalance.

COWZ: 0.29% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.59% change to its position in COWZ since the last rebalance.

SYK: 0.28% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.16% change to its position in SYK since the last rebalance.

DLR: 0.28% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.00% change to its position in DLR since the last rebalance.

CSCO: 0.28% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.46% change to its position in CSCO since the last rebalance.

GSLC: 0.27% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.11% change to its position in GSLC since the last rebalance.

ITOT: 0.27% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a -0.08% change to its position in ITOT since the last rebalance.

XLK: 0.26% position

The Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has made a +0.08% change to its position in XLK since the last rebalance.

